Riddhima Kapoor Sahni shares a picture with Ranbir, Alia, and Neetu Kapoor, calls them her 'comfort zone'

Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, over the last few weeks, has been sharing some throwback pictures with her family, Neetu Kapoor and the late Rishi Kapoor. On the night of June 6, she took to her Instagram account to share some adorable pictures where she could be seen spending quality time with brother Ranbir Kapoor, mother Neetu Kapoor, and Alia Bhatt.

Calling them their comfort zone, followed by a black heart, she uploaded some moments from the moments the family spent together last night. Here's the first one:

In another post, she shared a fantastic picture with the Bhatt sisters, Alia and Shaheen, which had no caption but just a black heart. Have a look right here:

And above all, her picture with Neetu Kapoor was the most adorable of the lot. The mother-daughter duo has been sharing a lot of their pictures on Instagram but this has to be one of their best till date:

Riddhima Kapoor Sahni and Neetu Kapoor's Picture Courtesy: Official Instagram Account/Riddhima Kapoor Sahni

Coming to adorable pictures, Alia Bhatt has just uploaded a picture on Instagram which looks like a candid but a breathtaking shot where she can be seen looking at the sunset and enjoying the moment. Her caption perfectly sums up the beauty of the moment- 'Sooraj Hua Maddham,' which she wrote in Hindi. Have a look right here:

On the work front, Ranbir Kapoor has three films coming up, the first one is Yash Raj Films' Shamshera with Sanjay Dutt and Vaani Kapoor. The film was supposed to release on July 31, 2020, but will now release on a new date that's yet to be out yet. He then has his most ambitious film, Brahmastra, a Superhero trilogy that unites him with Alia Bhatt and Amitabh Bachchan for the first time. Directed by Ayan Mukerji, the first part of the film is slated to release on December 4 this year. And on March 26, 2021, he will unite with Shraddha Kapoor and Luv Ranjan for a rom-com.

Coming to Bhatt, the actress was last seen in films like Gully Boy and Kalank. 2020 was all set to be the most crucial and arguably the biggest year of her career as she had one massive film lined-up after another with one massive filmmaker after another. Her first release of the year was supposed to be Sadak 2, which would have been her first collaboration with her father and filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt, who would return to direction after 22 years.

Also starring Sanjay Dutt, Pooja Bhatt, and Aditya Roy Kapur, the drama was slated to release on July 10. Her next release was supposed to be Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Gangubai Kathiawadi, where she gets to essay the role of the eponymous character. This was slated to open on September 11. For 2021, the beginning of the year was supposed to see the release of SS Rajamouli's RRR, with Ajay Devgn, Ram Charan, and Junior NTR. And last but not the least, the man who launched her with Student of the Year in 2012, Karan Johar, casts her again in his magnum opus, Takht.

Starring Anil Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Ranveer Singh, Bhumi Pednekar, Vicky Kaushal, and Janhvi Kapoor as well, this period drama was planned to release on December 24, 2021. Let's see how many of these films get postponed and how many release on time!

