Riddhima: Rishi Kapoor trained Neetu 'well' in scrabble

Published: May 29, 2020, 14:45 IST | IANS | Mumbai

Riddhima Kapoor Sahni has been spending a lot of time with her mother Neetu Kapoor ever since she arrived in Mumbai, after the demise of her father, actor Rishi Kapoor

Riddhima Kapoor Sahni has been spending a lot of time with her mother Neetu Kapoor ever since she arrived in Mumbai, after the demise of her father, actor Rishi Kapoor. From clicking selfies to playing a game of scrabble, Riddhima is trying her best to make her mom feel happy amidst the difficult times.

On Thursday, she shared a glimpse of a scrabble session with Neetu, recalling how her father Rishi Kapoor had coached her mom in the game. "Dad trained mom well ! She beat me twice already," Riddhima captioned the image.

Rishi Kapoor breathed his last on April 30. He had been battling leukemia for the past two years.

