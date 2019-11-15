Right up Yeoor alley

The Yeoor Hills that border Sanjay Gandhi National Park are known to house varied species of butterflies, insects and birds. There are small reptiles and mammals as well, though you’d have to be lucky to spot them. But take a chance and sign up for a trail that the Nature Information Centre — SGNP’s educational arm — is organising. It will be led by Nikit Surve, a well-known wildlife expert who was responsible for conducting Mumbai’s leopard census in 2015 and 2016. He is also a TedX speaker, and will tell participants about the history of the area and the different types of flora and fauna that’s found there. The trail is suitable for both adults and children, and the cost for it includes a meal.

ON November 17, 7 am Meeting point Entrance of Sanjay Gandhi National Park, Borivali East.

Log on to jackandjilladventures.com

Cost Rs 1,199

