Rihanna joins niece Majesty at an event

Singer Rihanna had a ball at the launch of her Sephora Loves Fenty Beauty collection here. The 30-year-old singer attended the party on Thursday night with her niece Majesty, who turns 4 in June.

Embracing her childlike side, Rihanna joined Majesty in the event's pink-walled ball pit, throwing the white plastic and cream-coloured balls in the air while glitter fell from the ceiling, reports people.com.

Rihanna wore a strapless black leather Versace mini dress, which she accessorised with a black belt featuring a gold buckle. She paired the look with a lot of gold and diamond bracelets and strappy gold sandals. Majesty, meanwhile, rocked a floral dress with white socks, brown shoes and a red bow.

