Rihanna praises mother for teaching her forgiveness

hollywood

Rihanna said she loves and appreciates her mother. "Thank you God for choosing this wonderful being to be my mom!" she said

Rihanna

Rihanna has praised her mother Monica Braithwaite for teaching her about forgiveness. Rihanna wrote: "Happy Birthday to my sweet beautiful mother. Thanks for teaching me that strength, love, forgiveness, sacrifice, hard work, and helping others in whatever way you can...is what true beauty looks like.

Happy Birthday to my sweet beautiful mother. Thanks for teaching me that strength, love, forgiveness, sacrifice, hard work & helping others in any way you can is what true beauty looks like. Love you & appreciate you! Thank You God for choosing this wonderful being to be my mom! pic.twitter.com/IFeNFfTLi7 — Rihanna (@rihanna) April 5, 2019

The 31-year-old singer says she loves and appreciates her mother, reports femalefirst.co.uk. "Thank you God for choosing this wonderful being to be my mom!"

Meanwhile, Rihanna has filed a lawsuit against her father Ronald Fenty and a company called Fenty Entertainment for reportedly using the surname, which she uses on her range of Fenty Beauty products, to solicit business acting as agents of the singer.

Also read: Rihanna to release new album in 2019

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates