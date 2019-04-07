Rihanna praises mother for teaching her forgiveness

Updated: Apr 07, 2019, 18:53 IST | IANS

Rihanna said she loves and appreciates her mother. "Thank you God for choosing this wonderful being to be my mom!" she said

Rihanna praises mother for teaching her forgiveness
Rihanna

Rihanna has praised her mother Monica Braithwaite for teaching her about forgiveness. Rihanna wrote: "Happy Birthday to my sweet beautiful mother. Thanks for teaching me that strength, love, forgiveness, sacrifice, hard work, and helping others in whatever way you can...is what true beauty looks like.

The 31-year-old singer says she loves and appreciates her mother, reports femalefirst.co.uk. "Thank you God for choosing this wonderful being to be my mom!"

Meanwhile, Rihanna has filed a lawsuit against her father Ronald Fenty and a company called Fenty Entertainment for reportedly using the surname, which she uses on her range of Fenty Beauty products, to solicit business acting as agents of the singer.

Also read: Rihanna to release new album in 2019

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

Tags

rihannahollywood news

Are Taimur and Aryan Khan making their entries into Bollywood?

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK