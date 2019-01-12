Rinku Karmarkar to enter Ishqbaaaz

television

Rinku Karmarkar will make a cameo appearance on the show Ishqbaaaz - Pyaar Ki Ek Dhinchaak Kahani

Actress Rinku Karmarkar will make a cameo appearance on the show Ishqbaaaz - Pyaar Ki Ek Dhinchaak Kahani. The show's storyline focuses on the flamboyant star Shivaansh Singh Oberoi (played by actor Nakuul Mehta) and the no non-sense police officers Aditi Deshmukh (actress Manjiri Pupala).

Rinku will be seen entering the show as an antagonist, who is set to create a stir in the lives of Shivaansh and his family.

"I play Angad's (actor Sanket Choksey) aunt on the show who is sure to turn tables on the Oberoi family. I always look for opportunities to experiment with different characters on screen and Bua's role was the perfect offering," Rinku said in a statement.

"I am thrilled to be back on the small screen after a gap of one and a half years with such an interesting character. I hope the viewers shower me with the same love and appreciation for this role, as they always have," she added.

The actress has starred in several popular TV shows, including "Kahaani Ghar Ghar Ki".

