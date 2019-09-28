Rio Ferdinand and Kate Wright to tie knot in Turkey?

Former England footballer Rio Ferdinand and actress Kate Wright are set to get married this weekend. According to a report in British tabloid, The Sun, the couple, who got engaged in November last year, have opted for Turkey as the marriage destination. "All their family and friends are already there. Phones have been taken from everyone — nobody has one," a source said.

Rio, 40, was previously married to Rebecca Ellison, who died from cancer in 2015. Kate, 47, had admitted she feels lucky to be marrying Rio. "I hoped I'd get married at some stage, so obviously I'm happy and excited about that. It hasn't panned out exactly how I imagined when I was a kid. Like most young girls I had the typical fairy tale in mind, but this is my own fairy tale. I can't complain at all. I feel very lucky," Kate had said.

