Rio Ferdinand and model wife Kate Wright to feature in documentary on step family

Former England footballer Rio Ferdinand and his model wife Kate Wright will star in a BBC documentary on becoming a step family.

Kate, 28, married Rio, 41, last September after dating for two years. The footballer's first wife Rebecca Ellison lost her battle with breast cancer in 2015. Kate became the step mother of Rio's three kids Lorenz, 12, Tate, 10, and Tia, eight. The BBC documentary—named Rio and Kate: Becoming a Step Family—films Kate's journey as a step mother.

"For the past year, myself & Kate have been filming a new @bbcone documentary... it's been a huge personal journey and by doing this, we hope the film will help other step families and all those experiencing the journey of grief! Stay Tuned," Rio wrote on Instagram.

