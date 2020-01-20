Search

Rio Ferdinand and model wife Kate Wright to feature in documentary on step family

Updated: Jan 20, 2020, 10:28 IST | A correspondent | Mumbai

Rio Ferdinand took it to Instagram to share the news

Kate Wright and Rio Ferdinand
Kate Wright and Rio Ferdinand

Former England footballer Rio Ferdinand and his model wife Kate Wright will star in a BBC documentary on becoming a step family.

Kate, 28, married Rio, 41, last September after dating for two years. The footballer's first wife Rebecca Ellison lost her battle with breast cancer in 2015. Kate became the step mother of Rio's three kids Lorenz, 12, Tate, 10, and Tia, eight. The BBC documentary—named Rio and Kate: Becoming a Step Family—films Kate's journey as a step mother.

 
 
 
View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Rio Ferdinand (@rioferdy5) onJan 16, 2020 at 11:09pm PST

"For the past year, myself & Kate have been filming a new @bbcone documentary... it's been a huge personal journey and by doing this, we hope the film will help other step families and all those experiencing the journey of grief! Stay Tuned," Rio wrote on Instagram.

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

Sign up for all the latest news, top galleries and trending videos from Mid-day.com

Subscribe
NEXT STORY
This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK
Video of the day
Akshaye Khanna predicted THIS about Ajay Devgn!

Akshaye Khanna predicted THIS about Ajay Devgn!