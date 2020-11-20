Rio Ferdinand and wife Kate won't show their baby's face on social media

Former England footballer Rio Ferdinand and his pregnant wife Kate have decided not to show their son's face on social media.

"We have thought about that. All of our children will be treated the same – it will be the same as the other three children [Lorenz, Tate and Tia], his face will be kept private, so he can relax and enjoy life without the pressures of social media," Kate told British tabloid, The Daily Mail.

Rio Ferdinand, 42 and Kate, 29, announced in July that they were expecting their first child together.

