Rio Ferdinand celebrates girlfriend Kate Wright's 27th birthday in style

Kate Wright turned 27 on Sunday and her footballer beau Rio Ferdinand, 39, threw a party for her. Yesterday, the former England and Manchester United defender posted this picture on Instagram and wrote, "Good day yesterday for this ones birthday. Catching me up. Stunning!!"

Meanwhile, Wright, who gave away her career to be a step mother to Ferdinand's children - Lorenz, 11, Tate, nine, and Tia, six, posted a picture with her mother and captioned it, "Having the best birthday spent with my family & bestest friends." Hope Ferdinand made you feel special, Wright!

