Search

Rio Ferdinand feared not being happy after first wife's death to cancer

Updated: Feb 05, 2020, 09:02 IST | A correspondent | Mumbai

After his wife's death, Rio Ferdiand, 41, had to raise three kids-Lorenz, 13, Tate, 11, and Tia, eight, alone

Rio Ferdinand
Rio Ferdinand

Former England footballer Rio Ferdinand was worried he would never find happiness after he lost his wife Rebecca to breast cancer in 2015. After her death, the former Manchester United ace, 41, had to raise three kids—Lorenz, 13, Tate, 11, and Tia, eight, alone.

Talking about Rebecca's death in a new BBC documentary, Rio and Kate: Becoming a Stepfamily, he said: "I thought I'm never going to be happy again. I'll never meet anyone, I was just really content with just being me and the kids and that's all I thought it was going to be.

"And then something just happened. When you speak to the kids and the response is much more fun in the house, like – what dad couldn't want that? She's uplifting, she's added value to this house given where it was. It was at a low ebb."

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

Sign up for all the latest news, top galleries and trending videos from Mid-day.com

Subscribe
NEXT STORY
This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK