Rio Ferdinand's second wife Kate remembers his first wife Rebecca on Mother's Day

Ex-England footballer Rio Ferdinand's wife Kate Ferdinand paid an emotional tribute to Rebecca Ellison, the late mother of her stepchildren, on Mother's Day which was celebrated in Britain on Sunday.

Kate married former England football star Rio Ferdinand in 2019, following the death of his wife Rebecca in 2015, then 34, due to cancer. Rebecca and Rio, who got married in 2009, have three children, sons Lorenz, 13, Tate, 10 and daughter Tia, eight.

Kate Instagrammed a heartfelt message of gratitude to all mothers including Rebecca. "Happy Mother's Day everyone. A special day to appreciate everyone who gives us the love, care and attention we need. Here's to the mums and the ladies in our lives who aren't mums but treat us as if they are. To the ladies that are here and those that are watching over us from heaven. Love has no limits, love is not bound by blood," Kate wrote.

Kate Ferdinand continued to post, "Love is love, and it is so powerful. I hope all of u feel special and appreciated today. And for those without Mums here I hope you can find the strength to celebrate the good times. I am thinking of you all today."

