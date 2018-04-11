Rio Ferdinand's 'little rats' bury him and girlfriend Kate in Dubai sand

Yesterday, Ferdinand, 39, posted this picture on Instagram from their Dubai holiday with him and Wright buried in the sand with only their heads resting out on fruit-shaped inflatables

Kate Wright, 26, is enjoying her role as stepmother to former England and Manchester United defender Rio Ferdinand's kids Lorenz, 11, Tate, nine, and Tia, six.



"Buried alive with this little beauty by the kids the little rats! @visit.dubai," he captioned the picture, Ferdinand, who lost his wife Rebecca Ellison to cancer in 2015, announced he is dating Wright, a former actor and model since, last year.

