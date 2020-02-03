Rio Ferdinand's model wife Kate Wright breaks down: Being a step-mother is hard
Kate Ferdinand broke down as she spoke on her relationship with the kids in a BBC documentary
Former England footballer Rio Ferdinand's wife Kate has opened up on being a step-mother and admitted that it's been a challenge. Kate, 28, last year tied the knot with the former Manchester United footballer, who lost his wife Rebecca to breast cancer in 2015.
She is a step-mum to three children—Lorenz, 13, Tate, 11, and Tia, eight. Kate broke down as she spoke on her relationship with the kids in a BBC documentary called Rio and Kate: Becoming a Stepfamily, adding, "It's hard for us so I just can't imagine how hard it is for the kids," Kate said. "I just want the children to be happy."
Meanwhile, Rio said: "There ain't no manual that tells you how to become a step-mum."
The documentary will be aired on February 10.
