Rio Ferdinand's model wife Kate Wright loves to work out with him at home

British model Kate Ferdinand, wife of former England footballer, Rio Ferdinand has said she and her husband love to browse through social media looking for best ideas to stay fit.

Kate, 28, tied the knot with the former Manchester United star last September.

"Me and Rio sit in bed and look at people's fitness Instagram accounts," Kate was quoted as saying by Entertainment portal, Female First. "We'll be like, 'Ooh we like that, let's try that' "

Kate said she loves the fact that they are able to work out together in their own gym.

"It used to be, 'I'm going on holiday so I need to train every day' but it's a lifestyle now. I train to look good, feel good, and be happy. I love working out and it's something that me and Rio have in common. We're really lucky as we get to work out at home," she added.

