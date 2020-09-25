RIP Deano! Professor Dean Jones exits the crease and commentary box

Former Australia batsman Dean Jones, one of the finest exponents of ODI cricket, and a commentator, died at a hotel at Nariman Point on Thursday. He was associated with a TV channel's commentary team for the current season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) and was in Mumbai for this. Due to COVID-19, the current season of IPL is being played outside the country in the United Arab Emirates. The preliminary cause of death as per the autopsy done by JJ Hospital was brain haemorrhage, with cardiac arrest.

According to the police, Jones was staying at the Trident hotel in Nariman Point. Around 12 noon, he took a walk on the 28th floor of the hotel, after which he went to his room and began to work on his laptop. There was some problem in the laptop, so a person from the team of the TV channel was called and arrived at his room to fix it.

The police said while the man was checking the laptop, Jones started feeling unwell and sat on a chair. After this the hotel staff was informed for help. Former Australia cricketer Brett Lee, who is also staying at the hotel, heard the commotion and went to Jones' room where some hotel staff were trying to revive him. Lee also tried to revive Jones. Jones was then taken to the Sir H N Reliance Foundation Hospital and Research Centre at Girgaon where sources said he was declared dead before arrival. H N Reliance Hospital authorities refused to comment.



DCP Sangram Singh Nishandar speaks to Brett Lee at the Trident hotel on Thursday

DCP Sangram Singh Nishandar himself took primary information from the hotel staff and Lee. He said, "An Accidental Death Report (ADR) has been registered at Marine Drive police station. We are investigating further." Nishandar said that the Mumbai police had informed the Australian Consulate about Jones' death. The TV channel is in the process of sending Jones's body to Australia.

Jones is survived by his wife Jane and daughters Isabella and Phoebe.

Autopsy at JJ Hospital

The Australian Embassy and BCCI officials were at the JJ Hospital where the autopsy was conducted. A team of surgeons from the department of forensic medicine and toxicology conducted the autopsy which lasted for more than an hour. They said the preliminary cause of death was brain haemorrhage, with cardiac arrest. A blood sample has been preserved for chemical analysis to rule out intoxication, it will be sent to the State Forensic Science Laboratory, Kalina. Tissues of the brain, liver, kidney, spleen, pancreas, heart, etc. have been preserved for histopathology examination to confirm the disease process.

