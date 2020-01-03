Rishabh Chaturvedi asks Deepika Padukone about Alia Bhatt's favourite food

Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

Indian Idol Season 11 is already garnering a lot of limelight because of the singers they have got this season such as Sunny Hindustani from Punjab, Rohit Raut from Maharashtra, Adriz Ghosh from West Bengal, Jannabi Das from the capital city Delhi. The judging panel of the show entails names like Vishal Dadlani, Neha Kakkar and Himesh Reshammiya. This week the stage would be graced by Deepika Padukone who came to promote her upcoming film Chhapaak and support the show's top contestants.

One of the contestants Rishabh Chaturvedi gave a scintillating performance on DP's songs "Ankhon mein teri" and "Mai Agar Kahoon". His performance made Deepika nostalgic as both the songs he sang were from her debut movie Om Shanti Om. Deepika also mentioned she is missing Shah Rukh Khan a lot.

Rishabh is a huge fan of Alia Bhat and is very keen on meeting her and knowing her. In that context, he asked Deepika what is Alia's favorite food to which she replied Alia loves fruits and jokingly also mentioned: "Sabar ka phal meetha hota hai."

Neha while pulling Risabh's leg said you have changed your party, Alia Bhatt would be very upset to which Rishabh said it's important to keep the girl's friend on your side if you want to woo her in coming future.

Deepika Padukone said to Rishabh, "It is important to win the competition, but the more important part is to enjoy the journey. Sometimes we only focus on the destination and forget the process so I would like to tell you to enjoy your journey of Indian Idol. Keep learning from judges."

Neha Kakkar appreciating Rishabh said, "I loved the vibe you created through your performance. You were completely into your song which makes you a better performer. The second half of both the songs you sang were superb."

