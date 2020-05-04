Rishabh Jain: India's youngest entrepreneur and Facebook ads expert

Rishabh Jain, Managing Director of Digital Business Incubator, is an inspiration for the youth and upcoming generation. At an early age, he is a talented personality who holds command on digital marketing and its sub-niches. Rishabh is successfully running his company named Digital Business Incubator, which is a complete digital marketing firm. Talking about his company and its growth, he said, "we have a specialized team of digital marketers who work with dedication and give better results than expected. We are slowly growing and have almost 35+ projects completed and have matched our efforts as expected by our esteemed clients".

Talking about his own experience and work profile, Rishabh told us that he holds expertise in Facebook ads. He is very good at creating strategies, optimizing the ideas, and putting up Facebook ads to get expected results. He mostly helps business owners in growing their business efficiently. He is successfully running his company Digital Business Incubator along with his expert team members and now counted among youth entrepreneurs.

Now, to help and grow various businesses and their owners, Rishabh is putting his next leg forward! While talking about his ideas, he told us that, very soon, I am going to start a service "Branding With Rishabh" to boost my client's business with my effective strategies. With this platform, my focus will be to establish a brand and maintain its reputation with the help of Facebook Ads. My priority will be the growth of businesses by implementing strategies through Facebook ads, which can help me in generating sales and leads for my client's business.

Further explaining his ideas, Rishabh said that he is also assisting doctors, chiropractors, and physicians to grow and multiply their practices with the help of Facebook ads. With his effective Facebook ads strategies, he is easily able to build up the growth of healthcare firms.

Rishabh himself is a self-motivated personality, and parallelly he is leaving a significant impact on youngsters and upcoming generations by encouraging, inspiring, and motivating them with his achievement, which he has received by believing in himself, learning, and taking risks at an early age. With his unbeatable skills and strong will power, he is one such entrepreneur who paved his way to success and showed the world anything can be achieved with strong determination.

When we asked Rishabh about how his journey was so far and how he managed to achieve the milestone, he said so far it's well and good. While providing services and acquiring milestones is a great aspect of my business, I was able to do it with complete team efforts. He also said that he has a firm belief in what he does!" He said I am someone who thinks and does work rather than simply going behind something without any idea or strategy in mind. He inspired upcoming entrepreneurs and youngsters by encouraging them that their businesses must rely on the power of social media!

You can follow Rishabh Jain at

Instagram - www.instagram.com/i.rishabhjain

Facebook - www.facebook.com/rishabhrj15

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news