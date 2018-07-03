Rishabh Pant, bowlers help India 'A' clinch title

Batting first, the English side scored 264-9 in the alloted 50 overs, thanks to 108 from Sam Hain and Liam Livingstone's 83

Rishabh Pant of India 'A' scored an unbeaten 64

India 'A' beat England 'A' by five wickets to win the tri-series final here yesterday. Batting first, the English side scored 264-9 in the alloted 50 overs, thanks to 108 from Sam Hain and Liam Livingstone's 83.

Pacers Khaleel Ahmed and Deepak Chahar were the pick of the bowlers for India 'A' with 3-48 and 3-58 respectively. Pacer Shardul Thakur claimed two, while spinner Krunal Pandya bagged one wicket.

Both Chahar and Krunal have been called to join the Indian senior team which will play a limited overs series against England before the five-match Test series gets underway on August 1. In reply, Rishabh Pant, who enjoyed a very successful Indian Premier League-11, scored an unbeaten 64 as visitors chased the target with five wickets and 10 balls to spare.

