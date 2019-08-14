Rishabh Pant: I want to improve as a human being and a cricketer

cricket

After Mahendra Singh Dhoni's departure from the limelight post the World Cup 2019, all eyes have been on his heir apparent Rishabh Pant who has had an eventful journey so far, showing glimpses of his potential in a few knocks.

Rishabh Pant looks on during India's second ODI vs the West Indies

Indian wicket-keeper batsman Rishabh Pant has had a tricky career so far in the Indian team colours but his endeavour is to improve day-by-day, not only as a cricketer but also as a human being.

With India having a packed cricket schedule in the next six months, it will be make-or-break for Rishabh Pant's Team India career.

"Every match is crucial for me and it is not about the next six months. Everyday of my life is crucial and I want to improve both as a cricketer and as a person. That's what I am looking forward to," Rishabh Pant told reporters during a media interaction.

He hit an attractive half-century in the third and final T20 International but some of his dismissals after getting set have left a lot to be desired.

"As an individual, I would like to have a big score but every time I go in, I am not focussing on that. I have been getting out after getting set, so I want to play normal, positive cricket that can help my team win matches," Pant said.

Pant is happy that the team management is supporting each and every player and giving them proper chance.

"We are not experimenting as we are giving chance to everyone, whoever is in the team. Everyone is getting proper chance and treatment. Everyone is confident of their position as team management is supporting them," the 21-year-old said.

The World Cup semi-final exit was a disappointment but the young keeper insisted that it's time to move on.

"We felt bad after losing the World Cup semi-finals but as professionals we knew that we hadn't played badly. It was just 45 minutes of bad cricket (against New Zealand). As we play more cricket, we need to learn and keep on improving ourselves," he said.

On the wickets in the Caribbean, Rishabh Pant found them to be a bit on the slower side as batsmen require some time to get set.

"The wickets here are on slightly slower side, not exactly a flat wicket. You need to give yourself time when you go in but once you are set, you can score more runs," he signed off.

With inputs from PTI

