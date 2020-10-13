Rishabh Pant a major asset for DC, he has also vastly improved his game: Brian Lara

West Indies cricket legend Brian Lara, who has been high on praise of Indian batsman Rishabh Pant and even listed him as the number one contender to fill MS Dhoni's spot in the Indian cricket team after the latter's retirement came in August 202, has now shared his views on how Pant has changed his approach to batting and the benefits from it.

Speaking exclusively on Star Sports show Byju's Cricket LIVE, West Indies batting legend Brian Lara explains how Rishabh Pant used to bat and how he has improved his batting style, “I think he is a major asset for the Delhi Capitals, but today he has also vastly improved his game. I am talking about his batting and the improvements he made in that department. On what is immediately noticeable is his propensity to try and get everything to the leg-side. Also, look at his run scoring chart and that’s quite a proof of that fascination he has with the on-side. I think he has come to the realisation that this is not working and he went away and worked on improving his off-side play.

“Now look at the changes he made. Now, he has the ability to score runs in all parts of the ground. His scoring charts are looking impressive, and yes, more worry for the bowlers. He is now very well balanced and he is looking to score in key areas that he is not accustomed to scoring – over extra cover, over point, in front of point and his balance and his weight is staying there, he is not falling over to the off-side to create shots on the leg side. That is a vast improvement that he has made, which obviously going to help his all-round batting. I believe, this young lad has a long-long way to go.”

