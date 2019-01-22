Rishabh Pant named ICC's Emerging Cricketer of 2018

Jan 22, 2019, 12:06 IST | PTI

The 21-year-old Pant was picked by the ICC's voting academy for a stellar show in his breakthrough Test year in 2018

Rishabh Pant named ICC's Emerging Cricketer of 2018
Rishabh Pant

India's fast-rising wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant was Tuesday named the International Cricket Council's Emerging Player of the Year in the world body's annual awards.

The 21-year-old Pant was picked by the ICC's voting academy for a stellar show in his breakthrough Test year in 2018. He became the first Indian wicket-keeper to score a Test century in England, and equalled the record for the most catches taken in a Test, with 11 against Australia in Adelaide in December. He was also the first Indian wicketkeeper to score a Test hundred in Australia.

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

Tags

Rishabh Pantinternational cricket councilcricket news

DISCLAIMER: mid-day and its affiliates shall have no liability for any views, thoughts and comments expressed on this article.

Here's Why Rahul Dravid is a Living Legend!

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK