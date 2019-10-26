Rishabh Pant shares photo with MS Dhoni and pet dog with 'good vibes'

India wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant on Friday posted pictures with MS Dhoni and his dog on his social media platforms, saying "good vibes" only a day after chief selector M.S.K. Prasad said the team management is very clear on where they stand as far as the future of the former India skipper is concerned.

"We are moving on, we are very clear. Post World Cup we have been clear. We started backing (Rishabh) Pant and wanted to see him do well. He may not have had the best of matches but we are clear, we are focusing on him only," Prasad said after announcing the squads for the series against Bangladesh.

Dhoni has been away from the game since India lost to New Zealand in the semi-final in June.

Pant has been touted as Dhoni's successor across formats and was named in both the T20I as well as Test squads for the Bangladesh home series next month. Pant's poor form saw him lose the Test spot to Wriddhiman Saha and will now face competition from Sanju Samson who also made the T20I squad for the Bangladesh series.

Pant took to social media site Instagram and posted a photo of him along with Mahendra Singh Dhoni and his pet dog.

View this post on Instagram Good Vibes Only ðÂÂÂðÂ¤ÂðÂÂ» ðÂÂÂ @mahi7781 A post shared by Rishabh Pant (@rishabpant) onOct 24, 2019 at 10:51pm PDT

Coming to Dhoni, BCCI president Sourav Ganguly had on Wednesday made it clear that whatever stand Dhoni has, it will be respected.

"I don't know what's in his mind. India is very proud to have M.S. Dhoni. Till I am around everybody will be respected. Dhoni's achievements make India proud," Ganguly said about his former teammate.

In fact, Ganguly also said that he is yet to speak to the former India skipper on the matter and will do so. "I am yet to talk to him. I will have a word soon with one of the greats of the Indian game.

Inputs from IANS

