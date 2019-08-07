Rishabh Pant: Support from seniors in team, despite failures, helped

cricket

After two poor outings, young Rishabh Pant came good under the guidance of skipper Virat Kohli as India comfortably beat West Indies by seven wickets in the third T20 International to complete a 3-0 whitewash here on Tuesday.

Rishabh Pant plays a shot during the third T20I

Rishabh Pant has finally got some runs under his belt, scoring an unbeaten 65* against West Indies in the third and final T20I of the series. Rishabh Pant chased down the target by building a partnership with Virat Kohli.

After two poor outings, young Rishabh Pant came good under the guidance of captain Virat Kohli as India comfortably ousted West Indies by seven wickets in the third T20 International to complete a 3-0 whitewash on Tuesday.

"I felt nice about my innings. I was not able to score runs and was getting frustrated. But, I kept following my process and it fetched the desired results today," Pant told India vice-captain Rohit Sharma for BCCI.TV.

Chasing 147 on a slow deck, captain Virat Kohli anchored the innings to perfection with 59 off 45 balls while Rishabh Pant was brilliant during his unbeaten 65 off 42 balls.

"There are various times that I get frustrated when I don't get the runs. Then I think what different things I could have done to perform. There are times when I take the right decision and even then I am not able to perform. It happens in cricket and is part and parcel of the game."

"But what I try to do always is to focus on my basics, trust my instincts and just follow the process," he added.

Asked about his century partnership with captain Virat Kohli, the 21-year-old youngster said, "When I and Virat bhaiya were playing, we were thinking of stitching together a big partnership and take the game deep and then accelerate in the last seven-eight overs."

Seen as the successor to MS Dhoni behind the stumps in Indian cricket, Rishabh Pant said that he adapted to the situation to handle the pressure.

"I do feel the pressure at times, sometimes I enjoy. But the entire team, especially the senior members, have faith in me and that is a huge confidence booster. You know that even if you fail in one or two innings, the team will back you. That really helps."

Being the only regular wicketkeeper-batsman in the ODI squad which is to play against West Indies in a three-match setup, Rishabh Pant will look to continue this form into the ODI series.

With inputs from PTI

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates