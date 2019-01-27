Rishabh Pant's girlfriend Isha Negi is the 'Queen of Everything'

cricket

Rishabh Pant's girlfriend Isha Negi is slaying it over the internet with her pictures on Instagram.

Ever since Rishabh Pant revealed to the world, the identity of his girlfriend Isha, her followers are increasing on Instagram day by day.

Currently, with around 80,000 followers, Isha Negi posted a couple of pictures in a pink hoodie, with 'QUEEN' written on it. She captioned the image, "Queen of freakin’ everything"

Rishabh Pant is on a high these days after cementing his place in the playing 11 of India's Test team. The stylish left-handed batsman and wicketkeeper impressed with both the gloves and the bat during the series.

Rishabh Pant was also recently named the International Cricket Council's Emerging Player of the Year in the world body's annual awards.

The 21-year-old Pant was picked by the ICC's voting academy for a stellar show in his breakthrough Test year in 2018. He became the first Indian wicket-keeper to score a Test century in England and equalled the record for the most catches taken in a Test, with 11 against Australia in Adelaide in December. He was also the first Indian wicketkeeper to score a Test hundred in Australia.

