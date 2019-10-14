Rishi and Neetu Kapoor vacationing in Italy is all things love

Veteran actor Rishi Kapoor and wife veteran actress Neetu are currently in Italy enjoying a sunny holiday, Italian coffee and each other's company. Neetu Kapoor has been sharing pictures and videos on Instagram from the holiday, and we love how much fun the couple seems to be having out there!

The latest photo that Neetu Kapoor shared on social media is of herself with husband Rishi enjoying a cuppa. Here's what she wrote, "Last cuppa in capri"

Last cuppa in capri

Besides this cute click, Neetu Kapoor shared a bunch of pictures and videos from the trip. Neetu and Rishi can be seen with their friends against the incredible backdrop of the ocean. Neetu wrote, "Bunch of crazy friends en route to Positano !!! Everyone trying to get the Italian accent right only i sounded like a Tamilian."

Doesn't the lovely Neetu Kapoor have a great sense of humour? The actress also shared a few images in which she can be seen trying to click a selfie with Rishi Kapoor, who obliges albeit with a grumpy look on his face! Check it out below:

We're loving how this amazing couple is living it up in Italy! They have been through a lot the past year what with being away in New York where Rishi Kapoor was receiving treatment for cancer. Now that they're back, hale and hearty, they do deserve to have some fun. Don't their holiday pictures make you yearn for a holiday of your own?

