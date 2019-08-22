Rishi Kapoor and family dines with 'chef supreme' Vikas Khanna

bollywood

Celebrity chef Vikas Khanna personally prepared a scrumptious meal for Rishi Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor and Anupam Kher. Rishi, who is undergoing medical treatment in New York, late on Wednesday tweeted a photograph of himself along with Neetu, Anupam and Khanna.

"Thank you 'Chef Supreme' Vikas Khanna for a sumptuous meal you prepared for all your guests, personally. Realised we are related too. See you on 'Masterchef'. Bon Voyage," Rishi wrote alongside the image. Khanna shared the image and said he is honoured to cook for Rishi.

Rishi Kapoor, in an interview with mid-day said how wife Neetu Kapoor stood like a rock for him when the Big C struck him. The veteran actor said: "I have learnt to remain calm with my family and fans. I owe it to them; they have given me so much love and sent good wishes. Neetu has been my rock and has shouldered all the responsibilities. So has been my family, who would drop in to give me the strength to battle my illness."

The actor, who has been almost a year in New York City for his treatment, has been receiving visits from scores of people from the film fraternity who wished for his good health. A slew of family, friends, and celebrities from across the world, including Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan, Priyanka Chopra, and Karan Johar, have visited Rishi over the past months. In fact, the actors family son Ranbir Kapoor, daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, son-in-law Bharat Sahni and granddaughter Samara have been visiting him time and again.

It was in September 2018 when Rishi Kapoor shared a cryptic tweet on social media. In an interview, the 66-year old spoke about his treatment and said: "God has been kind! I am in remission, meaning now I am cancer-free. I will have to do a bone marrow transplant, which in all probability should take another two months minimum. Being in remission is a big thing and it's all because of my family and my fans prayers and duas that have worked. I thank them all."

While he has been in New York for quite a while, Rishi Kapoor's last film outing Jhooti Kahin Ka came out on July 19 where he shared screen space with Jimmy Shergill, Omkar Kapoor, Lillete Dubey and Manoj Joshi.

