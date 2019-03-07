Rishi Kapoor denies returning home this month

bollywood

Actor Rishi Kapoor has denied any plans to return to India this month. There has been a buzz about the ailing actor's return to India after his treatment in the US

Actor Rishi Kapoor has denied any plans to return to India this month. There has been a buzz about the ailing actor's return to India after his treatment in the US. According to reports, Rishi is said to have communicated to a friend that he is likely to return to India by March end.

However, on being contacted in the US, Rishi denied any plans to return to India in the near future. So what is Rishi Kapoor's health report?

The much-loved brilliant actor has responded well to the treatment. But the healing process is taking time.

A source close to the Kapoor family said: "Rishi is homesick and very eager to return home. They have a wedding to plan (son Ranbir Kapoor is reportedly set to marry Alia Bhatt). And he's counting the days.

"But he's not ready yet to return. His treatment is slow but steady. Hopefully, he can come home in a few months. But end of this month? No way!"

Rishi made his acting debut in Bollywood with Mera Naam Joker in 1970. He was later seen in films like Bobby, Khel Khel Mein, Kabhie Kabhie, Karz, Amar Akbar Anthony, Hum Kisise Kum Naheen, Rafoo Chakkar, Bol Radha Bol, Fanaa, Love Aaj Kal and Kapoor & Sons among many others.

He was last seen onscreen in Mulk and web-movie Rajma Chawal.

