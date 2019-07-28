Rishi Kapoor feels Raj Kapoor, Shankar-Jaikishan should be recognised posthumously

bollywood

Rishi Kapoor shared a clip of two men singing 'Awaara Hoon' and playing instruments in the old town of Turkey.

The legacy of one of the greatest showman of Hindi cinema, Raj Kapoor as well as popular composer duo Shankar Jaikishan, whose contribution to the Indian film industry is immense, continues to remain strong.

Raj and the composer duo have given us a number of melodious songs that not only resonate with the country but even overseas. Although the legends are not there with us today, their legacy lives on in the form of their outstanding work.

Rishi, who is a son of Raj, posted a video which proves that music has no language. Rishi shared a clip of two men singing 'Awaara Hoon' and playing instruments in the old town of Turkey.

Rish wrote, "Raj Kapoor and Shankar Jaikishen should be recognised posthumously by the governemnt for keeping their work alive for so long. That too overseas! Long live India," along with the video on Twitter.

Raj Kapoor and Shankar Jaikishen should be recognised posthumously by the government for keeping their work alive for so long. That too overseas! Long live India ð®ð³ https://t.co/LxraNpr1Uk — Rishi Kapoor (@chintskap) July 27, 2019

The iconic song from 1951 'Awaara' features the legendary actor Raj and the music of the song was composed by Shankar Jaikishan. Shankar Jaikishan got their break with Raj Kapoor directorial 'Barsaat' in 1949.

