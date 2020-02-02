Rishi Kapoor hospitalised in New Delhi, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt to fly to the capital

Rishi Kapoor is one of the actors of Bollywood who successfully fought Cancer after being away from the Hindi film industry for almost a year-and-a-half for his treatment in New York. Given his love for the movies, he even said in one of his interviews how he cannot wait to get back in front of the camera.

And he even began signing films, the latest one being the official remake of The Intern, co-starring Deepika Padukone, which was announced a few days back. However, it has just been reported that the veteran actor has been admitted to a hospital in New Delhi, and Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are all set to fly to the capital to be with him. The reason is yet unknown!

Fans were curious to know what made the actor, Neetu Kapoor, and Ranbir skip Armaan Jain's Mehendi ceremony that happened on February 1. The ceremony was attended by the other members of the family like Randhir Kapoor and Karisma Kapoor, but everyone was conspicuous of his absence. We wish the actor is discharged soon so that he can get back to work and give us some wonderful performances again!

On the work front, the actor was last seen with Emraan Hashmi in the thriller, The Body.

