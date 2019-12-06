Rishi Kapoor injured on the sets of his upcoming film The Body

Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

Veteran actor Rishi Kapoor who will be seen on screen after a hiatus of one year was severely injured while shooting the climax scene of his upcoming film The Body set to release on December 13.

The climax shot required a chase between Rishi Kapoor and Emraan Hashmi in a secluded jungle. During the scene as Rishiji was chasing Emraan, the veteran had a slip and injured his knee. Emraan and the crew immediately rushed to his aid, however, being a professional Rishiji continued to shoot and didn't let the schedule get affected as daylight was imperative.

The actor continued with the shot as any delay would postpone the shoot to the next day further affecting the schedule.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates