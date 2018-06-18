Rishi Kapoor introduced his on-screen son, Anirudh Tanwar from Rajma Chawal. Directed by Leena Yadav, Rajma Chawal stars Rishi Kapoor, debutant Anirudh Tanwar and Amyra Dastur

Rishi Kapoor

Rishi Kapoor introduces his on-screen son, Anirudh Tanwar from Leena Yadav's Rajma Chawal. The film revolves around the quirky relation share by father and son share in the virtual world. The film looks at a very contemporary issue - social media and its impact on relationships.

Talking about it Rishi Kapoor says, "I have played possibly all generations in reel and real life - from being the grandson, to a son to a father to a grandfather and each relationship taught me something about life. This Father’s Day, introducing the main family member from my new Rajma Chawal…. my on-screen son, Anirudh Tanwar!"

He further adds, " Rajma Chawal has been an interesting journey for us all and we had a blast cooking it… I hope the audiences enjoy consuming this really special film. This movie is very relevant as it talks about bringing the father son together using Social Network in the most unique, fun and colourful way. Rajma Chawal will take you on a beautiful ride through the amazing Chandani Chowk bringing new flavours to your palette."

Sharing her shooting experience, director Leena Yadav says, "Watching Rishi sir mentor Anirudh was a great experience for me as a director. I would often observe Mr. Kapoor generously teaching Anirudh tricks of the trade, that enriched their on screen chemistry."

She further adds,"As a director, I could not have asked for a better father-son duo for our film which explores this complex relationship through a funny and heartwarming lens."

Rajma Chawal, a quirky father-son and "social media" relationship, directed by Leena Yadav, starring Rishi Kapoor, debutant Anirudh Tanwar and Amyra Dastur. Presented by SaarthiE and Produced by Capt Gulab Singh Tanwar, Leena Yadav and Aseem Bajaj. The film release on August 31st.

