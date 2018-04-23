Rishi Kapoor missed Twitter fights

Veteran actor Rishi Kapoor says he missed all the fun and fights on the social networking site



Rishi Kapoor

Rishi Kapoor was on a Twitter break, but is now back. The veteran actor says he missed all the fun and fights on the social networking site. "Hello all. Just to let you know I am back on Twitter after 23 days. Missed you, the fun and fights," Rishi tweeted on Sunday.

Before this, he had posted on Twitter on March 29. The actor uses the medium to share his views -- and sometimes got into trouble for speaking without any filter. For instance, he was criticised for posting a lewd tweet on politician Hillary Clinton, faced flak for posting an indecent video involving a child, and created a stir with his tweet about former cricketer Sourav Ganguly's shirtless act while also cheering for the Indian women's cricket team.

On the work front, he is looking forward to the release of 102 Not Out. He will be seen with megastar Amitabh Bachchan after 27 years. Umesh Shukla's 102 Not Out will present the relationship between a 102-year-old father, essayed by Big B, and his 75-year-old son (Rishi).

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

Edited by mid-day online with inputs from IANS