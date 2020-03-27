Rishi Kapoor mourns Nimmi, says she was 'part of the RK family'

Veteran actor Rishi Kapoor offered his condolences on the demise of yesteryear actor Nimmi, saying that she was an integral part of the Kapoor family. "RIP. Thank you Nimmi aunty for all the blessings and love for Bobby on its premiere release," he tweeted "You were part of the RK family. Barsaat was your first film. Allah aapko Jannat naseeb kare. Ameen," Rishi added.

Nimmi passed away at her residence in the city on Wednesday evening. She was 88, and had been ailing for a while. Nimmi also known as Nawab Banoo, made her Bollywood debut in Raj Kapoor's 1949 release, Barsaat, which was Kapoor's first major hit.

The film co-starred Nargis. In fact, the screen name Nimmi was reportedly given to her by Kapoor. Through the fifties and the sixties, the actor worked in films with notably the Bollywood Triumvirate of the era -- Raj Kapoor, Dilip Kumar and Dev Anand. One of her earliest releases was Fali Mistry's Sazaa starring Dev Anand in 1951. The same year, she worked with Dilip Kumar and Ashok Kumar in Nitin Bose's Deedar.

Her other notable films include Uran Khatola (1955) with Dilip Kumar, the Ashok Kumar-Kishore Kumar starrer Bhai-Bhai (1956), Sohrab Modi's Kundan (1955), the Rajendra Kumar-starrer Mere Mehboob (1963) and Akashdeep (1965).

Nimmi's last release was K Asif's much-delayed Love and God.

