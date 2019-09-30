Viju Khote passes away: Rishi Kapoor and Ajay Devgn offer condolence

This morning, veteran actor Viju Khote breathed his last and passed away at the age of 77. He gave Hindi Cinema two of the most memorable performances of all time, Kaalia from Sholay and Robert from Andaz Apna Apna. He was an active part of Hindi cinema for more than four decades and worked with some of the most accomplished filmmakers.

From the Hindi film fraternity, Rishi Kapoor took to his Twitter account and expressed his deep sorrow and grief over the saddening news and also recalled his good old days with the actor.

Check out what he wrote right here:

RIP. Viju Khote. Dear friend over the years. Though much elder,we used to bike together along with sister Shobha Khote ji,when I was young. Passionate and well informed about American films. We will miss you” Viju kutte aahe? pic.twitter.com/6e6KXaepFI — Rishi Kapoor (@chintskap) September 30, 2019

Another actor who tweeted about his unfortunate death was Esha Gupta. This is what she had to say:

You’ve given us many unforgettable roles in the best of the films, thank you for your contribution to indian cinema,RIP #VijuKhote jiðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ½ — Esha Gupta (@eshagupta2811) September 30, 2019

And Ajay Devgn, who has worked with him on quite a few films, wrote on Twitter too:-

Actors like Viju Khote were institutions by themselves. Their large body of work will always be remembered. I’m fortunate to have worked with him on quite a few films. RIP SirðÂÂÂÂÂÂ My heartfelt condolences to the family. — Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) September 30, 2019

Khote was fantastic both in comedy and villainous roles and was truly an actor par excellence. Not many actors are fortunate enough to be remembered by their celluloid characters' names, but this man had two of those. May his soul rest in peace.

