Viju Khote passes away: Rishi Kapoor and Ajay Devgn offer condolence

Updated: Sep 30, 2019, 13:04 IST | mid-day online correspondent

Apart from Rishi Kapoor, actors Ajay Devgn and Esha Gupta also took to her Twitter account to express her grief over Viju Khote's demise.

Rishi Kapoor and Viju Khote Picture Courtesy: Mid-day Online
Rishi Kapoor and Viju Khote Picture Courtesy: Mid-day Online

This morning, veteran actor Viju Khote breathed his last and passed away at the age of 77. He gave Hindi Cinema two of the most memorable performances of all time, Kaalia from Sholay and Robert from Andaz Apna Apna. He was an active part of Hindi cinema for more than four decades and worked with some of the most accomplished filmmakers.

From the Hindi film fraternity, Rishi Kapoor took to his Twitter account and expressed his deep sorrow and grief over the saddening news and also recalled his good old days with the actor.

Check out what he wrote right here:

Another actor who tweeted about his unfortunate death was Esha Gupta. This is what she had to say:

And Ajay Devgn, who has worked with him on quite a few films, wrote on Twitter too:-

Khote was fantastic both in comedy and villainous roles and was truly an actor par excellence. Not many actors are fortunate enough to be remembered by their celluloid characters' names, but this man had two of those. May his soul rest in peace.

