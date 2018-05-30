Rishi Kapoor remembers Prithviraj Kapoor on 47th death anniversary

Prithviraj Kapoor began his acting career in the theatres of Lyallpur and Peshawar in the 1920s

Veteran actor Rishi Kapoor remembered his grandfather and legendary actor Prithviraj Kapoor on his 47th death anniversary on Tuesday. "Prithvinath Kapoor. Born: November 3, 1906, Samundri, Lyallpur District, Punjab, British India. Died: May 29, 1971, Mumbai, India as Prithviraj Kapoor (changed name) Remembering you! Wikipedia has got the year of death wrong," Rishi tweeted.

Prithvinath Kapoor. Born- 3rd November, 1906, Samundri, Lyallpur District, Punjab, British India - Died-29th May,1971, Mumbai,India as Prithviraj Kapoor (Changed name) Remembering you! Wikipedia has got the year of death wrong. pic.twitter.com/ouvOBVvC4H

— Rishi Kapoor (@chintskap) May 29, 2018

Prithviraj began his acting career in the theatres of Lyallpur and Peshawar in the 1920s. He later featured in films like "Cinema Girl", "Sher-e-Arab", "Prince Vijaykumar", "Alam Ara", "Vidyapati" and "Mughal-e-Azam".

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever