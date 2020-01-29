Rishi Kapoor shares a wide-eyed 'priceless' photo with Lata Mangeshkar; check it out!

Veteran actor Rishi Kapoor seemed to be in a nostalgic mood as he shared a vintage photo of himself as a baby being cradled by none other than the incredible Lata Mangeshkar. The legendary singer can be seen holding a baby Rishi Kapoor in her arms as he looks on wide-eyed. Check out the cute photo and the cuter caption below:

"Hello Lataji, See with your blessings, I got my picture of my two or three months. Your blessings have always been on me. Thank you very much. May I share this with the world by posting it on Twitter? This is a priceless picture for me," Rishi Kapoor tweeted.

Lata Mangeshkar, too, responded to Rishi Kapoor's post. She wrote, "Namaskar Rishiji. I felt so happy seeing this photo. Even I could not find this picture. I missed Raj bhai and Krishna bhabhi so much after seeing this photo. Bhabhi had put you in my arms before this picture was taken. It's nice that you shared this with everyone. I pray to God that you always stay healthy," she added.

Fans of both Rishi Kapoor and Lata Mangeshkar couldn't keep from commenting on the photo. A Twitter user commented, "Very very Nice pic Sir... May God bless u with good health and happiness" another user commented, "So so cute really u have blessings of beautiful people!"

