Rishi Kapoor to return to Mumbai soon?

Rishi Kapoor's wife-actress Neetu Kapoor shared a picture on Instagram with Rishi and his sisters, Ritu and Rima, and Ritu's daughter Natasha

Ever since Rishi Kapoor took off for New York in September to seek treatment for an undisclosed illness, his sisters Ritu Nanda and Rima Jain have been by his side. The Kapoors have been living in a rented apartment in the Big Apple. Yesterday, Neetu Kapoor dropped a hint that the veteran actor will be back in Mumbai in the coming weeks.

She shared a picture on Instagram with Rishi and his sisters, Ritu and Rima, and Ritu's daughter Natasha. Neetu captioned, "One of the quintet leaves. Will miss you, Rima... will soon be on the same flight back (sic)."

In September, when Rishi took off to the US, he announced on social media that he is taking a "short leave from work" to go to the US for medical treatment because of the "wear and tear" caused due to working in Bollywood for over four decades. He asked his fans and followers to not to worry or speculate. "Hello all! I am taking a short leave of absence from work to go to America for some medical treatment. I urge my well wishers not to worry or unnecessarily speculate. It's been 45 years 'plus' of wear and tear at the movies," Rishi wrote.

"With your love and good wishes, I will be back soon!"

Rishi made his acting debut in Bollywood with Mera Naam Joker in 1970. He was later seen in films like Bobby, Khel Khel Mein, Kabhie Kabhie, Karz, Amar Akbar Anthony, Hum Kisise Kum Naheen, Rafoo Chakkar, Bol Radha Bol, Fanaa, Love Aaj Kal and Kapoor & Sons among many others.

He was last seen onscreen in Mulk and web-movie Rajma Chawal.

