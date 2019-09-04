Rishi Kapoor turns 67: Bollywood celebrities wish him 'health and happiness'
Rishi Kapoor, who is in New York undergoing treatment for cancer, celebrated his 67th birthday on September 4, Wednesday.
Veteran actor Rishi Kapoor, who is in New York undergoing treatment for cancer, turned 67 on September 4, Wednesday. Friends and fans of the actor took to social media to wish the Kapoor & Sons actor "good health and happiness".
Rishi Kapoor's daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni posted a throwback picture on her Instagram profile. Along with the picture, she wrote, "From my heart to you Papa, to the most special person! I love you #mydaddystrongest #birthdayeve #lovemydad."
Later, she also shared images of Rishi Kapoor with his family in New York. She captioned the picture, "Happy happiest birthday Papa! I love you more than anything & am so so proud to call you my dad."
Anil Kapoor also took to his Twitter account to wish the Mulk actor on his special day. Calling him "James", Anil called Rishi an elder brother, family and an actor who he admires. He tweeted:
Happy Birthday, James @chintskap!— Anil Kapoor (@AnilKapoor) September 4, 2019
You’ve always been like family to me, an elder brother and an actor I admire. I hope to see you working your magic on screen again & look forward to us working together as well! Sending you lots of love & light!
Suniel Shetty also wished him on his birthday. He called Rishi Kapoor brutally honest, wonderful, hilarious and truly amazing. He tweeted:
Happy birthday to the MAN of the moment...The brutally honest,wonderful ,hilarious and truly amazing @chintskap .... loooove you sir ...stay blessed.— Suniel Shetty (@SunielVShetty) September 4, 2019
Riteish Deshmukh, who recently visited the actor in New York shared a picture with him on his Twitter account and wished him a happy birthday. He tweeted:
Happy Birthday @chintskap Sir, wishing you a fantastic year ahead -filled with love & happiness. May god bless you with the best of health. See you in India Sooonnnnn!!!! #AaAbLautChalen pic.twitter.com/TGDCpKXw8k— Riteish Deshmukh (@Riteishd) September 3, 2019
Other celebrities who wished Rishi on his birthday include:
Director Nikkhil Advani who tweeted: "Happy birthday @chintskap sir. Must celebrate when you’re back. Here’s to so many more. Cheers!!!" Madhuri Dixit Nene wrote, "Happy birthday Rishi Kapoor. Wishing you a year of good health and happiness!"
Urmila Matondkar said. "Have had the honour of sharing Screen space with you more than once but more importantly knowing the Gem called Rishi Kapoor. Wishing you a very happy healthy birthday. May you keep Rocking and keep us rocking with you love and fond regards."
The actor, who is on his way to recovery, has been in the US for over 10 months for his cancer treatment, and his wife, veteran actress Neetu has been by him through it all. On the work front, Rishi Kapoor was seen in the recently released film Jhootha Kahin Ka, which marked his comeback after a long time in Bollywood.
Also Read: Rishi Kapoor on his homecoming: Learnt to be calm with family, fans
