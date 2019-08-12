Rishi Kapoor, Urmila Matondkar and others wish Eid Mubarak to fans

bollywood

While the country is celebrating Eid-Al-Adha, which is also known as Bakrid today, B-town celebrities Rishi Kapoor, Urmila Matondkar among others wished the fans on the auspicious occasion

Urmila Matondkar/picture courtesy: Urmila Matondkar's Instagram account

As the nation is celebrating Eid Al-Adha or Bakrid, with great religious zeal and fervour, the B-town extended their warm greetings to wish their fans on the auspicious occasion on Monday. From the veteran Rishi Kapoor to Riteish Deshmukh, all poured in their Eid wishes on micro-blogging site Twitter.

Rishi Kapoor, who is currently in New York, going under a treatment, wrote a simple message to his fans wishing Eid Mubarak.

Eid Mubarak to all! — Rishi Kapoor (@chintskap) August 11, 2019

Actor turned politician Urmila Matondkar, who is in Kashmir right now shared a picture wishing her fans and loved ones Eid Mubarak.

I was in Kashmir on this #Eid last year..it was the most pious,cultured and joyous Eid. Now I pray for all in Kashmir that they’re out of their torture n darkness soon and with heavy heart wish you all #EidAdhaMubarak pic.twitter.com/IRxDlOhf7z — Urmila Matondkar (@UrmilaMatondkar) August 12, 2019

Popular filmmaker Madhur Bhandarkar wished the fans peace, happiness and prosperity. Take a look!

May this Eid bring peace, happiness and prosperity to everyone. #EidMubarak

à¤Âà¤ª à¤¸à¤­à¥Â à¤Âà¥Â à¤Âà¤¦ à¤Âà¥Â à¤¹à¤¾à¤°à¥Âà¤¦à¤¿à¤Â à¤¬à¤§à¤¾à¤Â à¤Âà¤µà¤Â à¤¶à¥Âà¤­à¤Âà¤¾à¤®à¤¨à¤¾à¤Âà¤Âà¥¤ðÂÂÂ — Madhur Bhandarkar (@imbhandarkar) August 12, 2019

The holy festival of sacrifice, which falls on the 10th day of Dhu al-Hijjah as per the Islamic lunar calendar is being celebrated today. Bakra Eid or Bakrid is marked by sacrificing an animal that is close to them to prove their devotion and love for Allah. Post the sacrifice, devotees distribute the offering to family, friends, neighbours and especially to the poor and the needy.

Here's what other B-town celebrities have wished their fans:

Ritiesh Deshmukh, who will next be seen in Baaghi 3 along with Tiger Shroff and Shraddha Kapoor also tweeted "Eid Mubarak."

Sending out the message of peace on this auspicious occasion, Bollywood's diva Huma Qureshi wrote, "Eid Mubarak to everyone. Love. Peace. Joy."

Ajay Devgn too shared he joy on Twitter. "Eid Mubarak all! May we relish togetherness, peace and love this year."

Apart from prepping the feast today, people also visit mosques, offer prayers, exchange gifts, meet and greet their loved ones and together enjoy several delicacies that are prepared on the occasion.

Also Read: Narendra Modi, Amit Shah, Ram Nath Kovind wish nation on Eid-Al-Adha

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates