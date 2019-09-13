Rishi Kapoor visits Neil Nitin Mukesh for Ganpati; Nurvi can't stop smiling

Rishi Kapoor returned to Mumbai on September 10 after 11 months in New York City. The actor, who was said to be under the treatment for cancer, is back to the bay with wife Neetu Kapoor. Ever since the actor has landed to his city, fans and family members can't stop welcoming him with warmth and affection.

After celebrating his return with family, Rishi Kapoor paid a visit to his old friend Nitin Mukesh on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi. The actor was all smiles after meeting him and his granddaughter Nurvi. The tiny tot, who turns one on September 20, was elated to see her 'daadu,' well, that's what Neil Nitin Mukesh shared on his Instagram. Take a look!

For the unversed, it was on September 2018 when Rishi Kapoor shared a cryptic tweet on social media sharing how he will be out on India for some time. In fact, in an interview, the 66-year old spoke about his treatment and said: "God has been kind! I am in remission, meaning now I am cancer-free. I will have to do a bone marrow transplant, which in all probability should take another two months minimum. Being in remission is a big thing and it's all because of my family and my fans prayers and duas that have worked. I thank them all."

Speaking of Neil Nitin Mukesh, the actor wooed the audience with his last on-screen appearance in Saaho, a trilingual movie starring Shraddha Kapoor and Prabhas. Now, Neil will be next seen in Bypass Road. The Ganesh visarjan ceremony took place on September 12, Thursday. It was attended by his near and dear friends. During the festival of Ganesh Chaturthi, a lot of Bollywood celebrities visited the Mukesh family to seek Bappa's blessing. Ameesha Patel was also spotted at the event. Neil shared a picture with daughter Nurvi and his favourite co-star, Ameesha.

Also Read: Neil Nitin Mukesh's baby girl Nurvi will steal your heart with her cuteness

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates