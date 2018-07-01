Rishi Kapoor wants Ranbir Kapoor to get married soon

Ranbir and Ayan Mukerji have worked together in films like "Wake up Sid" and "Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani". In fact, Ranbir, who is getting lauded for his role in "Sanju", will also be seen in Mukerji's "Brahmastra

Ranbir Kapoor and Ayan Mukerji

Veteran actor Rishi Kapoor wants his son and actor Ranbir Kapoor to get married soon. The actor expressed his wish on Twitter on Saturday when he shared a photograph of Ranbir with his friend and filmmaker Ayan Mukerji. "Best friends! How about you both getting married now? High time," he quipped.

Apart from being good friends in real life, Ranbir and Mukerji have worked together in films like "Wake up Sid" and "Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani". In fact, Ranbir, who is getting lauded for his role in "Sanju", will also be seen in Mukerji's "Brahmastra".

Best friends!How about you both getting married now? High time! pic.twitter.com/DnWEmN8nI7 — Rishi Kapoor (@chintskap) June 30, 2018

"Brahmastra", first part of fantasy adventure trilogy, will bring Ranbir, Amitabh Bachchan and Alia Bhatt together on the silver screen for the first time. It is slated to release on Independence Day, 2019.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever