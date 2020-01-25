Rishi Kapoor's childhood picture with veteran actor Pran is adorable
In the monochromatic picture, Rishi Kapoor is seen in a plain white shirt, looking up to speak with Pran, who is holding a cigarette and a glass in his hand and speaking to Rishi
Veteran actor Rishi Kapoor on Friday reminisced his learning days in the Indian cinema by sharing throwback pictures along with legendary actor Pran. The 67-year-old actor hopped on to Twitter and shared a monochrome picture from his childhood days along with a caption that read: "Man to man talk with the legend -- Pran Sahab. I have done more than 30/32 films with him. A learning curve!"
Man to man talk with the legend - Pran sahab. I have done more than 30/32 films with him. A learning curve! pic.twitter.com/scLTXSOB1M— Rishi Kapoor (@chintskap) January 24, 2020
Earlier, the 'Namastey London' actor had also shared a monochrome picture of a lady and wrote "Need you to tell me who this person is? If someone already knows the answer through a different source, please refrain from disclosing. Let's not spoil the suspense for others. Thank you. I give you 10/20/50 guesses. Answer coming soon!!"
Rishi Kapoor, later on, disclosed the actor in a tweet and wrote, "The Legend Pran Sahab himself Many of you got it right. Congratulations. Pran Uncle was the master of disguise. This was not for a film but a personal family joke."
