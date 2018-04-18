Rishi Kapoor's Rajma Chawal Co-star, Amyra Dastur sizzles this summer in a swimsuit shoot

Amyra Dastur, the lead actress in the upcoming film directed by Leena Yadav, starring Rishi Kapoor sizzles in her new swimsuit shoot



Amyra Dastur

Amyra Dastur, the lead actress in the upcoming film directed by Leena Yadav, starring Rishi Kapoor sizzles in her new swimsuit shoot.

The Kalaakandi actress shot with leading designers Shane and Falguni Peacock for their online magazine called Peacock. She is seen in three different looks from the designer's swimsuit line and looks like a summer queen in all of them. She is truly #Summergoals and #Swimsuitgoals.

