Rishi Kumar Shukla, MP cadre IPS, appointed as new CBI chief

national

The CBI chief's post had been lying vacant since January 10 after the exit of Alok Verma, who had been engaged in a fight with Rakesh Asthana

Rishi Kumar Shukla is a 1983 batch IPS officer of Madhya Pradesh cadre

Rishi Kumar Shukla, 1983 batch IPS officer of Madhya Pradesh cadre, was on Saturday appointed as the new chief of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). The appointment came almost a day after the second meeting of the PM Narendra Modi-led selection committee was inconclusive.

"The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has, based on the panel recommended by the Committee constituted as per Section 4A(1) of the Delhi Special Police Establishment Act, 1946, approved the appointment of Shri Rishi Kumar Shukla, IPS (MP: 1983) as Director, CBI, for a period of two years from the date of assumption of charge of the office," read a letter by the Department of Personnel and Training.

The CBI chief's post had been lying vacant since January 10 after the unceremonious exit of Alok Verma, who had been engaged in a bitter fight with Gujarat-cadre IPS officer Rakesh Asthana over corruption charges.

After being removed from this post of CBI Director by the PM-led committee, Verma was supposed to take over charge of Fire Services, Civil Defence and Home Guards as Director General. However, Verma did not accept the offer and wrote to the government, saying he should be considered as deemed superannuated as he has completed 60 years age of superannuation on July 31, 2017. He had taken over as the CBI chief on February 1, 2017, for a fixed two-year tenure that ended on Thursday. M Nageswara Rao has been working as the interim CBI chief since Verma's ouster.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever