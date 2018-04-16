Rising Star 2 winner Hemant Brijwasi: My mission is not to become a playback singer

Hemant Brijwasi won the title on Sunday night, taking home a prize amount of Rs 20 lakh

Mathura-born Hemant Brijwasi, winner of music reality TV show Rising Star India 2, has already had a tryst with singing for Bollywood films. But he says his dream is bigger than being a playback singer. Brijwasi won the title on Sunday night, taking home a prize amount of Rs 20 lakh. "I never imagined to be the winner," the young talent told IANS over phone.

Our winner, Hemant Brijwasi, with his well deserved trophy. #RisingStar2GrandFinale pic.twitter.com/D8dk5D5BLE — COLORS (@ColorsTV) 15 April 2018

"I am thankful to all our mentors and especially to Shankar Mahadevan who encouraged me to try out different genres," he added. Brijwasi developed an interest in singing from a very tender age. He loves singing Indian classical and Sufi songs. "Though I have got a chance to sing for a Bollywood film, my mission in life is not to become a playback singer. I admire and idolise Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan saab and I want to be someone like him to who is remembered for his great music for generations," he said.

He has worked under Vishal-Shekhar's music direction for "Arjun - The Warrior Prince" as well as for some other projects. He also has a track in the upcoming Diljit-starrer "Soorma", and the song is penned by celebrated writer Gulzar. "This is going to be a very special song because Gulzar saab has written the lyrics of it and Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy have composed the song," he said.

"Rising Star 2', aired on Colors, had a panel of experts including Mahadevan and singers Monali Thakur and Diljit Dosanjh. Mahadevan was a source of encouragement for the singer, who competed in the final round with Rohanpreet Singh and Vishnumaya Ramesh.

"I remember my first performance was 'Tashan se' and I tend to sing only Sufi style numbers. One day Shankarji came to me during our practice and very affectionately told me, 'Why don't you try something different instead of something that you are already good at?' Honestly, I did not have much confidence but he kept pushing me," he recounted.

