Rising star on the Internet, Mrinal Dutt

Updated: Oct 15, 2019, 07:44 IST | Letty Mariam Abraham | Mumbai

With four back-to-back projects, Mrinal Dutt is making a splash on the web

Mrinal Dutt
Mrinal Dutt

Mrinal Dutt is busier than ever with as many as four back-to-back releases. The youngster's latest offering, Goldie Behl's Hello Mini, comes only weeks after he made a splash with his supporting act in Coldd Lassi Aur Chicken Masala. An adaptation of Novoneel Chakraborty's Marry Me Stranger, Hello Mini shines a spotlight on stalking. "It's the story of a new girl in the city and Danny Abraham; the book does not focus as much on him. The response to the MXPlayer show has been tremendous," beams Dutt.

Before the year winds to a close, the actor will be seen in the Netflix film, Upstarts, followed by Shaad Ali's Pavan Pooja. Playing a supporting role in Upstarts after headlining a few shows may seem like a risky proposition, but Dutt is assured of his moves. "As long as my character helps the story move forward, I don't care about playing the lead. This is not to say that I am not choosy about my roles." Although he started his career with television, Dutt is hardly seen on the tube of late. "I always wanted to be part of projects I could relate to; daily soaps didn't fit into that category."

