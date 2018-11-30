Rita Moreno boards Steven Spielberg's West Side Story remake

hollywood

Rita Moreno, the star of original West Side Story film, has joined the cast of Steven Spielberg's new adaptation of the classic Broadway musical

Veteran actor Rita Moreno, the star of original West Side Story film, has joined the cast of Steven Spielberg's new adaptation of the classic Broadway musical. Moreno, who had bagged an Academy Award for her portrayal of Anita in the 1961 feature, will take on a new role in Spielberg's film, reported Deadline.

She will be playing Valentina, a reconceived version of the character of Doc, the owner of the corner store in which Tony (to be played by Ansel Elgort) works. "Never in my wildest dreams did I see myself revisiting this seminal work," Moreno said. "And to be asked by Steven Spielberg to participate is simply thrilling! Then to work together with the brilliant playwright Tony Kushner "what a glorious stew! I am tingling!" she added.

Angels in America playwright Tony Kushner has penned the revival script. West Side Story is a musical with a book by Arthur Laurents, music by Leonard Bernstein and lyrics by Stephen Sondheim.

The original was inspired by William Shakespeare's "Romeo and Juliet," and revolves around the rivalry between the Jets and the Sharks, two teenage street gangs. Spielberg, Kevin McCollum and Kristie Macosko Krieger will produce the movie for Fox. Filming is set to begin in the summer of 2019.

