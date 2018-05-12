Rita Ora releases bisexual anthem

Rita Ora, 27, has come up with a new single, Girls, which features guests Cardi B, Bebe Rexha and Charli XCX. The singer says it was inspired by her own sexuality



Rita Ora, 27, has come up with a new single, Girls, which features guests Cardi B, Bebe Rexha and Charli XCX. The singer says it was inspired by her own sexuality. "Sometimes I Just Wanna Kiss Girls," Ora and the ladies sing on the chorus of the song.

Talking about the song and her orientation, Ora says, "It's time for girl power, baby. I wrote this song two years ago in London with my team, and I didn't think that much of it then. I knew it was a vibe when I first got it, but I never thought it will become a song that all my peers and my fellow musicians — the girls on the record — wanted to jump on. It represents freedom and the chance to be what you want to be — and there being no judgment, and just living your life as you want to live it. That's what this song represents to me every time I hear it."

Her track was inspired by a Katy Perry song, I Kissed A Girl. "It's one of my favourite songs. That was the first song anyone heard of Katy Perry's, and it was such a statement. I wanted to do something that was on those lines," she says.

