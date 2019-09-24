Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia Deshmukh engage in a meme battle

Riteish and Genelia Deshmukh indulged in a husband-wife meme battle on social media. It began with Riteish sharing a message that read, "Behind every angry woman stands a man who has absolutely no idea what he did wrong (sic)."

His baiko's reply came quick. Genelia shared a meme that read, "I don't usually pay attention to what my husband says. But when I do, he's usually wrong (sic)." Fans of the couple found it relatable and replied with memes about why men are from Mars and women from Venus.

Riteish had this to reply to wifey Genelia's post. He quipped, "Frequency over the years has changed - it's per hour now." Fans of the couple also commented on the posts. One of them wrote, "Hahaha no doubt one of the best and cutest jodi", yet another said, "Best pair Dada and Vahini", and "Rocking Deshmukhs".

Riteish and Genelia are, hands down, one of the cutest couples in Bollywood. They have countless fans, too, individually and together. The couple has also worked together in movies such as Tere Naal Love Ho Gaya and Masti. They got married in 2012 and have two sons, Riaan and Rahyl.

On the work front, Riteish Deshmukh is currently gearing up for two films - Marjaavaan and Housefull 4. In Marjaavaan, Riteish will be portraying a vertically-challenged antagonist, and has been grabbing attention with his kohl-lined eyes a trishul-shaped teeka on his forehead.

